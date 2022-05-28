Texas Governor Greg Abbott gives updates on social services available to victims families following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 27 May 2022. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Friday said law enforcement officers misled him about the Uvalde school massacre amid growing public anger against how authorities handled the situation as a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in the carnage that lasted for more than an hour.

“I was misled. I am livid about what happened,” Abbott told reporters in Uvalde about the mayhem Tuesday when Salvador Ramos, 18, went on a rampage at Robb Elementary School before cops gunned him down.

“I was on this very stage two days ago and I was telling the public the information that had been told to me in the room a few yards behind where we are located right now,” the governor said. EFE