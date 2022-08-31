International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team departs from a hotel in Kyiv as they are expected to visit the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, 31 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) members gather before departing from a hotel in Kyiv as they are expected to visit the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, 31 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency is on its way to the Zaporizhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine to carry out an assessment of the complex after agreeing security guarantees from Moscow and Kyiv, the director general Rafael Grossi said Wednesday.

The nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, is under Russian occupation but operated by Ukrainian technicians. It sits on the southern bank of the Dnieper river where continued hostilities between Russia’s invading forces and Ukraine’s army have raised fears of a possible nuclear disaster.

“We are now finally moving. After six months of strenuous efforts, the IAEA is moving into the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant,” Grossi told reports in Kyiv a day after meeting with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

(...)