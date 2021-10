The general director of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Willie Walsh (R), speaks near the president, the CEO of JetBlue airline, Robin Hayes (L), during the 77th assembly of the association, today, in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, 04 October 2021. EFE / Julio Cesar Rivas

The general director of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Willie Walsh, speaks during the 77th assembly of the association, today, in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, 04 October 2021. EFE / Julio Cesar Rivas

International Air Transport Association General Director Willie Walsh, said Tuesday that the "unnecessary" restrictions that countries maintain on international transport aircraft will cost the industry $ 40 billion this year and delay recovery.

In an interview with EFE following the end of the association’s 77th general assembly held in Boston, Walsh said border closures are no longer justified at this time. EFE