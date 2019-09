Fans of Mexican singer-songwriter José José pay tribute to the late icon in front of his statue at a park in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/JOSE MENDEZ

Mexican singer-songwriter José José smiles at the dedication ceremony of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, USA, Feb. 10, 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/ARMANDO ARORIZO

Mexico's "Prince of Song" José José has passed away near Miami on Saturday after a long battle against pancreatic cancer, according to his friends and family.

After his representatives in Mexico broke the news of the 71-year-old icon's death, the journalist Ana María Canseco – a close family friend – confirmed it from the Florida metropolis, where the legendary crooner had been hospitalized following cancer-related complications. EFE-EPA