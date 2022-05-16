EFEInternational Desk

If you travel by air in Europe, don't forget your facemask, since although starting on Monday the recommendation to wear masks at airports and on flights within the European Union will be withdrawn, some countries and airlines are still requiring them.

Every country has different rules, but in most of them wearing a mask depends on the rules in the countries of origin and destination, and if required in the depature or destination country the majority of airlines will tell passengers to wear them during the flight.