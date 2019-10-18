International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva participates in a press conference during the IMF World Bank Annual Assembly at IMF Headquarters in Washington on 17 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva participates in a press conference during the IMF World Bank Annual Assembly at IMF Headquarters in Washington on 17 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Bulgarian economist Kristalina Georgieva, on Thursday urged the United States and China to move toward full "trade peace" - and not simply a "truce" - after the recent partial agreement between Washington and Beijing that would scale back tariffs on each other's imports.

In her first press conference as IMF chief at the international organizations' annual assembly, Georgieva emphasized that it is important, despite the deal, for there to be "trade peace" and not merely a temporary "truce."

"It's really good news that the US and China are talking to each other," Georgieva told journalists at the start of the IMF meeting, but "it's not good enough."