Security forces use tear gas and water cannons to disperse a University students protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 18 August 2022. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will visit Sri Lanka next week to seek assurances from the nation's creditors to grant a much-needed bailout package to tackle a raging economic crisis.

"IMF staff plans to visit Colombo during August 24-31 to continue discussions with the Sri Lankan authorities on economic and financial reforms and policies," the global financial agency, based in Washington, announced in a statement on Friday.

(...)