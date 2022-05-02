Hundreds of immigrants, many of them Latinos, marched in New York City on Sunday, some of them waving the flags of their home countries, to demand better working conditions and a path to US citizenship in a demonstration commemorating International Workers' Day.
They let their voices be heard loudly to demand dignified pay, respect, the right to belong to a union, medical coverage and citizenship for millions of immigrants during a conference prior to the start of the march.
EFE amv-rh/abm-eat/rrt/bp