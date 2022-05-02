Immigrants and workers demand better working conditions and a path to citizenship in a march in New York City on May 1, 2022. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Immigrants and workers demand better working conditions and a path to citizenship in a march in New York City on May 1, 2022. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Hundreds of immigrants, many of them Latinos, marched in New York City on Sunday, some of them waving the flags of their home countries, to demand better working conditions and a path to US citizenship in a demonstration commemorating International Workers' Day.

They let their voices be heard loudly to demand dignified pay, respect, the right to belong to a union, medical coverage and citizenship for millions of immigrants during a conference prior to the start of the march.

