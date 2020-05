View of an empty avenue in the city of Sao Luis, Maranhao state, Brazil, 05 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Francisco Campos Junior

A bus transits on an empty avenue in the city of Sao Luis, Maranhao state, Brazil, 05 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Francisco Campos Junior

Police officers make a traffic control at an avenue in the city of Sao Luis, Maranhao state, Brazil, 05 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Francisco Campos Junior

Brazil is approaching the most critical moment of the epidemic in the country, divided between the states that have decided to reinforce social isolation and those that are already beginning to rehearse a gradual reopening.

The country recorded a daily record of 600 deaths on Tuesday.EFE-EPA

cms/tw