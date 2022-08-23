In EU first, Spain to implement video surveillance in slaughterhouses

Spanish slaughterhouses will have to install video surveillance to monitor animal welfare as part of a government measure approved Tuesday in a European Union first.

All abattoirs regardless of size will have to abide by the law published by the ministry of consumer affairs, which aims to guarantee animal welfare standards in the unloading, transfer, lairage and stunning of the animals during the slaughter process.

Large slaughterhouses will have one year to implement the change while smaller facilities will have two.

“Spanish slaughterhouses will be the first in the EU to have mandatory video surveillance systems,” Spain’s consumption affairs minister, Alberto Garzon, tweeted. “Cameras that will help improve food safety and avoid breaches in animal welfare.”

