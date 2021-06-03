Derrick 'Dwreck' Ingram with an NYPD camera in the background in Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 02 June 2021 (Issued 03 June 2021). EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Amnesty International denounced Thursday that the New York City Police Department (NYPD) have at their disposal more than 15,000 surveillance cameras with which they can monitor citizens through facial recognition, and has asked the authorities to ban this practice.

In Times Square, one of the busiest places in the Big Apple, the presence of cameras is evident at all intersections, looming over passers-by at the height of the neon billboards of this iconic area.

Activist Derrick Ingram told EFE that it feels like "a Big Brother state where we are being monitored and we don"t know exactly what the repercussions of being monitored will be."

The NGO said in a statement that the NYPD "has the ability to track people in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx by running images from 15,280 surveillance cameras into invasive and discriminatory facial recognition software"

Ingram, also known as Dwreck, said at this time the NYPD has more than 22,000 open cases (since 2017) in which facial recognition is used, but is "not transparent about the details."