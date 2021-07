People stranded at the Pakistani-Afghan border wait for its reopening after it was closed following clashes between Afghan security forces and Taliban militants at Chaman, Pakistan, 16 July 2021. EFE-EPA/AKHTER GULFAM

A Pakistani security official patrols the Pakistani side of the Pakistani-Afghan border after it was closed following clashes between Afghan security forces and Taliban militants at Chaman, Pakistan, 16 July 2021. EFE-EPA/AKHTER GULFAM

People stranded at the Pakistani-Afghan border wait for its reopening after it was closed following clashes between Afghan security forces and Taliban militants at Chaman, Pakistan, 17 July 2021. EFE-EPA/AKHTER GULFAM

Taliban chief Hibatullah Akhundzada Sunday said his group was committed to a political settlement to the Afghan crisis even as the Islamist militia makes rapid military advances in the war-ravaged country.

In his message ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha festival, Akhundzada said the Taliban “strenuously favor a political settlement in the country” despite their “the military gains and advances.” EFE