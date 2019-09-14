A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows the aftermath of hurricane Dorian in Fox Town on the island of Little Abaco, Sept. 7, 2019 EPA-EFE HANDOUT/PAUL HALLIWELL/UK MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

The United Nations' secretary-general on Friday said during a visit to the hurricane-stricken Bahamas islands that natural disasters such as Hurricane Dorian were becoming more intense and frequent due to the global climate crisis and urged world leaders to take action to mitigate its effects as much as possible.

Storms like Dorian – which ravaged the Caribbean archipelago last week and killed at least 50 Bahamians – were a "triple punch of injustice," Antonio Guterres said during a press conference after meeting with the nation's prime minister, Hubert Minnis, at the Bahamian capital, Nassau. EFE-EPA