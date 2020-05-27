A picture of Filipino Kian delos Santos is displayed at his grave site in the City of Caloocan, Philippines, 29 November 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A photo of three-year-old Myca Ulpina, who died in a crossfire between police and illegal drugs suspects on 29 June, is shown on a screen beside her casket at her home in Rodriguez town, Rizal province, Philippines 09 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

At just 10 years of age, Karla witnessed the murder of her father, gunned down by four masked assailants during her aunt's wake. Her father died instantly, her 13-year-old brother was wounded in the leg, and before her eyes her family was shattered.

The incident occurred in December 2016 in Mandaluyong, Manila, in one of the bloodiest months of the drug war. The murder of Renato Aldeguer, Karla's father, went unpunished for lack of evidence, but research suggests that the assailants mistook him for someone else in a drug reckoning. EFE-EPA