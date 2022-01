Journalists from different media protest at the Palo Blanco booth, in the City of Chilpancingo, state of Guerrero, Mexico, 24 January 2022. EFE/Jose Luis de la Cruz

In the Tijuana border, considered one of the most violent cities in Mexico, journalists are silenced by gunshots with two murders occuring in the past week and a long history of crimes against the press.

The case of the Mexican journalist Lourdes Maldonado, murdered Sunday, is even more tragic because the reporter herself traveled to Mexico City in 2019 to tell President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that she felt threatened and could die at any moment. EFE