A group of men playing a 3 v 3 game in the basketball court of the Petare neighbourhood in Caracas, Venezuela, 22 June 2021. EFE/Rayner Peña

A young man jumps for the basketball during a 3 v 3 practice game in the basketball court of the Petare neighbourhood in Caracas, Venezuela, 22 June 2021. EFE/Rayner Peña

Teenager attempts a free throw during basketball practice in the basketball court of Catia in Caracas, Venezuela, 22 June 2021. EFE/Rayner Peña

In violent Caracas slums, truce comes in the shape of a basketball

No need for white flags in the basketball court, where respect for the game is a given. In the slums of Caracas, violence is ingrained in the scenery, a daily occurence that, nonetheless, refrains from creeping onto the basketball court, a peaceful oasis, no one’s and everyone’s land.

“For crime, this is a taboo, they respect the space, from the moment they enter,” says Juan Toro, a local basketball coach. EFE

