A view of the new river of lava that has emerged on the northern flank of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the Los Llanos de Aridane, La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 11 October 2021.- EFE/MIGUEL CALERO

View of the eruption at the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 10 October 2021.EFE/ Miguel Calero

New lava flows that emerged during a volcanic eruption underway in Spain’s Canary Islands, which has scorched an area of around ??525.77 hectares in three weeks, are keeping emergency services on standby on Monday.

The new lava streams that emerged over the weekend after a partial collapse of the northern flank of the cone have increased magma output but the direction of the engorged flows remains stable.

Seismic activity continues to be high with tremors recorded at intermediate depths. More earthquakes are expected to follow with a risk of landslides in hilly areas.

According to the latest report from the Department of National Security, three weeks after the Cumbre Vieja volcano started its eruption, the crater continues to spew ash, sulfur and lava and the volcanic eruption is active.

(...)