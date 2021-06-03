A nurse prepares a to administer a Covid-19 vaccine shot at a local hospital in Srinagar, in Indian Kashmir, 19 May 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

India came closer to getting its second indigenous Covid-19 vaccine after the government inked a deal with a pharma company for 300 million doses to be available in the coming months, the health ministry reported Thursday.

The country facing acute vaccine shortages is using a home-grown Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech laboratory.

Covaxin is used in India's vaccination drive with British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca's Covishield and the Russian Sputnik V.

"The proposal of Biological-E was examined and recommended for approval after due diligence by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19," the ministry said in a statement.