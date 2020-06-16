India on Tuesday accused the government of Pakistan of "kidnapping and torturing" two employees of its High Commission in Islamabad a day earlier, calling it an "egregious violation" of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.
"The Charge d’ Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan, Mr Haider Shah, was summoned today and a strong protest lodged on the issue of the abduction and torture of two officials of the High Commission of India in Islamabad by Pakistan security agencies," the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. EFE-EPA
alro-ia