Laborers install barbed wires near the Indian High Commission as country observe India's Indpendence day as black day to protest New Delhi's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Aug. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/T. MUGHAL

A vehicle believed to be carrying Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad Ajay Basaria leaves the Indian High Commission headquarters after Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic relations with India as a retaliatory measure to New Delhi revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Aug. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

India on Tuesday accused the government of Pakistan of "kidnapping and torturing" two employees of its High Commission in Islamabad a day earlier, calling it an "egregious violation" of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

"The Charge d’ Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan, Mr Haider Shah, was summoned today and a strong protest lodged on the issue of the abduction and torture of two officials of the High Commission of India in Islamabad by Pakistan security agencies," the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. EFE-EPA

