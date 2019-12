Indian police officers investigate the area where all four men accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian were killed, in Hyderabad, India, Dec.6, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Indian people cheer the police near the area where all four men accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian were killed by police officers, in Hyderabad, India, Dec.6, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

An Indian woman offers sweets to a policeman as a mark of respect after all four men accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian were killed by police officers, in Hyderabad, India, Dec.6, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Blindfolded women's rights activists rehearse before taking part in a performance during a protest to denounce femicide and violence against women, in New Delhi, India, 07 December 2019. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Women's rights activists write messages with chalks as they take part in a protest to denounce femicide and violence against women, in New Delhi, India, 07 December 2019. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Blindfolded women's rights activists rehearse before taking part in a performance during a protest to denounce femicide and violence against women, in New Delhi, India, 07 December 2019. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Blindfolded women's rights activists rehearse before taking part in a performance during a protest to denounce femicide and violence against women, in New Delhi, India, 07 December 2019. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Scores of women gathered in New Delhi on Saturday to stage a choreographed performance in protest against the recent rapes and killings of women that have shocked the nation.

The act was inspired by a Chilean feminist group called “Las Tesis,” whose song “A rapist in your path” has become somewhat of a protest anthem. EFE-EPA