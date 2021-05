Family members of a COVID-19 victim react as they attend the victim's cremation in New Delhi, India, 24 May 2021 (issued 25 May 2021). EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Family members perform the final rites at a cremation ground for COVID-19 victims in New Delhi, India, 24 May 2021 (issued 25 May 2021). EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Family members carry the body of a COVID-19 victim prior to its cremation in New Delhi, India, 24 May 2021 (issued 25 May 2021). EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

India on Tuesday added fewer than 200,000 Covid-19 infections, its lowest daily in 41 days, while the virus claimed 3,500 more lives in the country struggling with vaccine shortages.

The federal health ministry said a total of 196,427 patients tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours from Monday morning.EFE

mvg-ssk