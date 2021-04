Kolkata (India), 30/04/2021.- People wait near closed shops at Bara Bazar wholesale market in Kolkata, India, 30 April 2021. Few wholesale markets in Kolkata have temporarily shut down to curb the spread of COVID-19. India has recently recorded a massive surge of fresh COVID-19 cases and deaths, the world's highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

New Delhi (India), 29/04/2021.- A Family member, wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), performs the last rites for COVID-19 victims at a cremation ground in New Delhi, India, 29 April 2021. Delhi reported 25,986 fresh cases, 368 deaths in last 24 hours and continue to struggle with the oxygen supply. (Nueva Delhi) EFE/EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

India Friday added a new high of more than 380,000 coronavirus infections as the health crisis spiraled due to the lack of adequate medical supplies and oxygen in overwhelmed hospitals.

The federal health ministry data showed that 386,452 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours from Thursday morning, bringing the overall caseload to more than 18.7 million since the pandemic began. EFE