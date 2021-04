A man carries an empty oxygen cylinder for filling at oxygen filling center in Bangalore, India, 21 April 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

An elderly woman wears a face mask and a plastic glove as she queues outside a polling station during the sixth phase of the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election at Kampa village, North of Kolkata, India, 22 April 2021. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An elderly voter wears a plastic glove at a polling station during the sixth phase of the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election at Kampa village, North of Kolkata, India, 22 April 2021. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A health official (R) checks the temperature of a woman waiting in line to cast her vote at a polling station during the sixth phase of the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election at Kampa village, North of Kolkata, India, 22 April 2021. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

