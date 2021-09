People register themselves to get shot of a vaccine against COVID-19 during a mega vaccination drive, in Bangalore, India, 17 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

A woman receives a shot of a vaccine against COVID-19 during a mega vaccination drive, in Bangalore, India, 17 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

A health worker prepares a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19 during a mega vaccination drives, in Bangalore, India, 17 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

India administered over 25 million vaccines against Covid-19 on Friday, a new record achieved through a special campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modis 71st birthday.

"I would like to appreciate all the doctors, medical staff, people in administration in the country. With your efforts, India made a record of vaccinating more than 2.5 crore (25 million) people in a single day yesterday," Modi said in a video message on Saturday. EFE

mt/ia