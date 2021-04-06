People stands in queue as they waits to receive a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, 05 April 2021. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India administered a record 4.3 million doses of anti-Covid vaccines within the last 24 hours, even as authorities in capital New Delhi on Tuesday announced a night curfew due to a surge in cases, with the country again registering nearly 100,000 daily cases as part of the pandemic's second wave.

"In a landmark achievement in India’s fight against Covid-19, more than 43 lakh (4.3 million) vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single day vaccination coverage in the country so far," the health ministry said in a statement. EFE-EPA

daa/ia