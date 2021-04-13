The Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 has been approved for emergency use in India, Russian authorities said.

The Russian sovereign wealth fund (RDIF) said India was the 60th country to authorize the jab.

In a late Monday statement, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the wealth fund, said: “We appreciate the decision of India’s regulatory bodies to grant authorization for Sputnik V.

“Approval of the vaccine is a major milestone as Russia and India have been developing an extensive cooperation on clinical trials of Sputnik V in India and its local production.”

India is the most populous country to authorize the jab so far.

It is set to join two vaccines already in use in India — Covaxin and Covishield, the latter being the domestically produced version of the AstraZeneca jab.

Sputnik V has an efficacy rate of 91.6% and prevents all severe cases of Covid-19, according to a study in The Lancet medical journal.