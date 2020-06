A vehicle believed to be carrying Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad Ajay Basaria leaves the Indian High Commission headquarters after Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic relations with India as a retaliatory measure to New Delhi revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Aug. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Laborers install barbed wires near the Indian High Commission as country observe India's Indpendence day as black day to protest New Delhi's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Aug. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/T. MUGHAL

A file picture of Indian activists protesting outside Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, India, 11 April 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

India on Tuesday asked Pakistan to reduce its embassy staff strength by half within a week amid a fresh diplomatic row between the two neighbors over spying charges.

India would also cut staff at its embassy in Islamabad by the same headcount, a statement by the foreign ministry in New Delhi said.

EFE-EPA

ssk/ia