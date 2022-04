Kashmiri Muslim women pray outside Hazratbal shrine on Jumat-ul-vida, the last Friday of Ramadan, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 29 April 2022. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Closed main gate to the Jamia Masjid (Kashmir's Grand Mosque) in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 29 April 2022. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Closed main gate to the Jamia Masjid (Kashmir's Grand Mosque) in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 29 April 2022. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Closed main gate to the Jamia Masjid (Kashmir's Grand Mosque) in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 29 April 2022. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian authorities did not allow Muslims to offer congregational prayers in disputed Kashmir’s central mosque on the last Friday of the month of fasting.

The authorities did not cite any reason for the ban, which also included restrictions around the central mosque in the heart of Srinagar, the main city of Kashmir.

However, they locked down the mosque and did not allow people to move towards it to prevent a large gathering from staging anti-India protests.

(...)