A farmer stands in a damaged wheat crop following unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm in Deepdi, outside Bhopal, India, 13 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/SANJEEV GUPTA

Indian farmers carry strands of wheat production to thresher machine to get wheat grains at a village in outskirts of New Delhi, India 17 April 2022. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian farmers hold the wheat production at a village in outskirts of New Delhi, India 17 April 2022. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

India Saturday began curbing wheat exports with an immediate effect to control rising domestic prices amid an unprecedented heatwave that has gripped the country, causing crop losses.

“There is a sudden spike in the global prices of wheat arising out of many factors, as a result of which food security of India, neighboring and vulnerable is at risk,” an Indian commerce ministry order said.

The global supply of wheat had already taken a hit after exports from the Black Sea region dropped due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February. EFE