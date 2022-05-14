India Saturday began curbing wheat exports with an immediate effect to control rising domestic prices amid an unprecedented heatwave that has gripped the country, causing crop losses.
“There is a sudden spike in the global prices of wheat arising out of many factors, as a result of which food security of India, neighboring and vulnerable is at risk,” an Indian commerce ministry order said.
The global supply of wheat had already taken a hit after exports from the Black Sea region dropped due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February. EFE