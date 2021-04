An Indian elderly couple after receiving a dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at CV Raman Hospital in Bangalore, India, 15 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAGADEESH NV

People wait for COVID-19 vaccine shots during the vaccination drive at Amri Vaccination Centre in Kolkata, India, 01 April 2021. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

India began its third phase of vaccination on Thursday to immunize people over the age of 45, as it seeks to accelerate its campaign amid a second wave of Covid-19 cases in the country.

In this phase, everyone born before Jan. 1, 1977 can register through the COWIN digital platform to receive the first dose of the vaccine, according to the health ministry.EFE-EPA

igr/sc