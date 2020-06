A shopkeeper waits for customers in the Heritage Street leading to the Golden Temple after places of worship were allowed to reopen with special guidelines in Amritsar, India, June 08, 2020. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A devotee (L), gets his hands sanitized as he visits to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh places, after places of worship were allowed to reopen in Amritsar, India, June 08, 2020. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Health workers check the body temperature of devotees as they visit to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh places, after places of worship were allowed to reopen in Amritsar, India, June 08, 2020. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Devotees pay obeisance facing the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh places, after places of worship were allowed to reopen in Amritsar, India, June 08, 2020. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Devotees visit to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh places, after places of worship were allowed to reopen with special guidelines in Amritsar, India, June 08, 2020. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An Indian worker disinfects the premises of Shri Kalkaji temple before its re-opening in New Delhi, India, June 06, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Workers sanitize a surrounding area of the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh places, after places of worship were allowed to reopen in Amritsar, India, June 08, 2020. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

India formally began the first phase of relaxing its measures against Covid-19 on Monday, despite a steady increase in the number of cases after more than two months under stringent lockdown.

Under the current relaxation, places of worship, malls and restaurants will now be permitted to reopen in most parts of the country.