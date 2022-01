BaAn Indian doctor receives a shot of a vaccine against COVID-19 during a free vaccination drive in Bangalore, India 10 January 2022. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

People stand in a queue to get tested COVID-19 at the railway station in Bangalore, India 10 January 2022. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

A woman undergoes a swab test to detect COVID-19 at the railway station in Bangalore, India 10 January 2022. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman during an inoculation drive at Ranganathan street in Chennai, India, 08 January 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/IDREES MOHAMMED

India on Monday began to administer booster doses to healthcare and frontline workers as well as people over 60 years with co-morbidities amid a surge in Covid-19 infections in the Asian country.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the extension of the country’s vaccination program on Dec. 25, describing the booster vaccine as a "precautionary dose." EFE

