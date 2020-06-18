Members of the National Human Rights and Crime Control Organization pay tributes to the Indian soldiers who were killed in clashes with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh, in Amritsar, India, 18 June 2020. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Jaswinder Kaur (L), wife of slain Indian soldier Satnam Singh, who was killed in clashes with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh, sits holding his photograph as their daughter Sandeep Kaur (R-front), sits nearby at Singh's native village Bhojraj, near Gurdaspur, India, 18 June 2020. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An Indian woman consoles Jaswinder Kaur (L), wife of slain Indian soldier Satnam Singh, who was killed in clashes with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh, at Singh's native village Bhojraj, near Gurdaspur, India, 18 June 2020. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

India on Thursday cremated many of its soldiers killed during a clash with Chinese troopers in a disputed Himalayan border region as talks to de-escalate one of the worst military crises in decades between the two nuclear-armed Asian giants ended without a breakthrough.

As tensions ran high, officials from both sides said they were talking through military and diplomatic channels to not let the matters escalate further on the contested border in the high-altitude Ladakh sector after at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed and four wounded in the hand-to-hand combat between the two armies.EFE-EPA

ssk/ia