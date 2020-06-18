India on Thursday cremated many of its soldiers killed during a clash with Chinese troopers in a disputed Himalayan border region as talks to de-escalate one of the worst military crises in decades between the two nuclear-armed Asian giants ended without a breakthrough.
As tensions ran high, officials from both sides said they were talking through military and diplomatic channels to not let the matters escalate further on the contested border in the high-altitude Ladakh sector after at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed and four wounded in the hand-to-hand combat between the two armies.EFE-EPA
ssk/ia