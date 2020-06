Activists of Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Youth Wing put black paint on a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping, with a garland of shoes put around it, during a protest against China, in Amritsar, India, Jun.22, 2020. EFE-EPA/FILE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

People in India hold posters of soldiers who were killed in border clashes with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh, as they pay tribute to them in Mumbai, India, Jun.20, 2020. EFE-EPA/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The Indian army chief on Tuesday embarked on a trip to Ladakh after military commanders from India and China agreed to "disengage" and put an end to an ongoing border stand-off in the Himalayan desert region that killed at least 20 Indian soldiers and wounded dozens in deadly hand-to-hand combat last week.

Indian Army sources told EFE that the consensus to disengage from points of confrontation was reached during a meeting between Indian and Chinese corps commanders on Monday.EFE-EPA

ssk/sc