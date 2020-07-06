India on Monday said that it had begun military disengagement in Galwan valley, where a serious border clash with China occurred on Jun. 15 which killed at 20 at least Indian soldiers, marking the worst military confrontation between the two countries in the last 45 years.
"Disengagement with PLA has started as per agreed terms in the Corps Commander's meeting," which took place between the senior army officials of the two countries last week, Indian military sources told EFE.EFE-EPA
