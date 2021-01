A guard holds a barricade at the entrance of the Delhi's Ghazipur's poultry market in New Delhi, India 11 January 2021. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

An Indian man walks near the empty cages meant for chickens at Delhi's Ghazipur's poultry market in New Delhi, India 11 January 2021. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Pigeons fly in the sky near Delhi's Ghazipur's poultry market in New Delhi, India 11 January 2021. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

The authorities in India on Monday confirmed bird flu outbreaks in at least ten states in the country, amid the implementation of health measures to contain it and prevent it from spreading to humans.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Monday added New Delhi, western Maharashtra and northern Uttarakhand to the list of Indian states where bird flu has been detected.EFE-EPA

igr/sc