A man receives a shot of a vaccine against COVID-19, during Rapid Antigen testing and Vaccination drive in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A paramedic prepares a shot of a vaccine against COVID-19, during Rapid Antigen testing and Vaccination drive in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

India on Tuesday confirmed the first death due to an adverse reaction to an anti-Covid vaccine, the only such incident verified by Indian authorities so far even as more than 250 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country in nearly five months.

A 68-year-old man died due to anaphylaxis after receiving a dose of Covishield - developed by British-Swedish lab AstraZeneca - on Mar. 8, the Indian health ministry's national Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) committee said in a report.

The death, classified as a reaction linked to the vaccine, is one of three such events directly attributable to anti-Covid immunization out of the 31 cases investigated by the committee, including deaths that took place soon after vaccination.

"This is the first death where causality has been established, with vaccine resulting in an anaphylaxis reaction. But compared to the overall numbers, only a small number had a severe reaction," the advisor to the AEFI committee, NK Arora, was quoted as saying by local media outlets.