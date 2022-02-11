A court on Friday provisionally restricted the use of hijab, as well as other religious attire such as saffron scarves being used by Hindu students, after rising protests against the Islamic veil in several educational institutions in southern India.

"We restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls and connected matters such as scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders," said the High Court of Karnataka, the southern region where the hijab controversy has sprung up.

The authorities clarified that the decision would only be implemented in educational centers that impose a certain dress code for students, while ordering the reopening of schools, which had been shut down in the state due to the protests.

"The court acknowledged that "every citizen has the right to profess & practice any faith of choice," but insisted that this right is "not absolute and is susceptible to reasonable restrictions as provided by the Constitution of India."

(...)