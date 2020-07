A municipal worker requests a meber of the public wear a mask as he sanitizes a containment zone near Kolkata, India, 29 July 2020. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

India on Wednesday crossed 1.5 million Covid-19 cases, more than half a million of them in the last 12 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The south Asian country remains the most affected nation in Asia and the third most severely hit in the world by the novel coronavirus after the United States and Brazil.EFE-EPA

alro/sc