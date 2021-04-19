Missionaries of Charity nuns and locals wait for a test for COVID-19 at a test center in Kolkata, Eastern India, 19 April 2021. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

India, the world's second worst affected country by the coronavirus pandemic, continues to register record daily caseloads and on Monday crossed the grim milestone of 15 million infections, on a day when capital New Delhi announced a week-long lockdown fearing a collapse of the healthcare system.

The South Asian country registered a new daily record with 273,810 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and many states have warned that their health services were facing a critical situation. EFE

ssk-daa/ia