India, the world's second worst affected country by the coronavirus pandemic, continues to register record daily caseloads and on Monday crossed the grim milestone of 15 million infections, on a day when capital New Delhi announced a week-long lockdown fearing a collapse of the healthcare system.
The South Asian country registered a new daily record with 273,810 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and many states have warned that their health services were facing a critical situation. EFE
ssk-daa/ia