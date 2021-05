India on Tuesday surpassed 20 million coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, registering 357,229 new cases in the last 24 hours, while a virulent second wave has strained the country's healthcare system.

The South Asian country also reported 3,449 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 222,408, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, while experts believe that the actual figures could be significantly higher. EFE

daa/sc