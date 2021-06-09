People stand in a queue to receive a shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Bangalore, India, 08 June 2021. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

India on Wednesday crossed 29 million Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, after recording fewer than 100,000 daily cases for the second consecutive day.

India remains the second most affected nation by the coronavirus after the United States, which has recorded some 33.3 million total cases so far.

According to the health ministry data, the South Asian country recorded 92,595 cases in the last 24 hours.

Although the number of cases was a little higher than the 86,498 recorded the previous day, it is a stark and welcome contrast to the more than 400,000 daily infections last month.

The peak of the virulent second wave in May led to a healthcare system collapse in several parts of the country with shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 353,528, with 2,219 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.