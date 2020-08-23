Indian devotee carries home an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu God Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, or Ganesha Festival, in Mumbai, India, 22 August 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian devotee offer prayer to an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu God Ganesha before taking it to their home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, or Ganesha Festival, in Mumbai, India, 22 August 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Hindu devotees queue to offer prayers on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, or Ganesha Festival at Latasil Ganesh Mandir temple in Guwahati, Assam, India, 22 August 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

Hindu devotees offer prayers on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, or Ganesha Festival at Latasil Ganesh Mandir temple in Guwahati, Assam, India, 22 August 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

India's Covid-19 infections crossed the three-million mark on Sunday with more than 69,000 fresh cases and over 900 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, health authorities said.

The surging number of cases has caused more pressure on the authorities to prevent public gatherings as the season of major religious festivities has begun in the country with the western state of Maharashtra, the worst-hit in India, already celebrating an 11-day long festival of the popular elephant-headed god, Ganesh. EFE-EPA