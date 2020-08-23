India's Covid-19 infections crossed the three-million mark on Sunday with more than 69,000 fresh cases and over 900 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, health authorities said.
The surging number of cases has caused more pressure on the authorities to prevent public gatherings as the season of major religious festivities has begun in the country with the western state of Maharashtra, the worst-hit in India, already celebrating an 11-day long festival of the popular elephant-headed god, Ganesh. EFE-EPA