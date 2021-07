Indian security personnel stand guard outside nearly deserted Jama Majid mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Adha as it remained closed for the public due to Covid-19 restrictions in the Old quarters of Delhi, India, 21 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian Muslims present to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at nearly deserted Jama Masjid Mosque as it remained closed for the public due to Covid-19 restrictions in the Old quarters of Delhi, India, 21 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian authorities on Thursday denied claims by independent research that as many as four million excess deaths have gone unreported by official records during the pandemic.

The Washington DC-based Centre for Global Development (CGD) think-tank published a report on India’s excess mortality that claimed the real number of excess deaths from all causes in India since the beginning of the pandemic could be as high as four million. EFE

igr-lv/jt