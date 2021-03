A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from the court staff, to test for COVID-19 disease, at The Court of Small Causes, in Mumbai, India, 24 March 2021. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A health worker takes a swab sample of an advocate, to test RT-PCR for COVID-19 disease, at The Court of Small Causes, in Mumbai, India, 24 March 2021. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Workers of the local Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), an administrative body for civic and infrastructural assets of the Greater Bangalore metropolitan area, spray disinfectant to curb the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, in Bangalore, India, 24 March 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

India Wednesday said it had detected a new "double mutant" variant of the coronavirus, as the second Covid-19 wave further tightened its grip on the country with the highest single-day tally of new cases and deaths this year.

The federal home ministry said it was yet to establish a direct relationship between the rapid increase in cases across the country and the new variant, where two mutations have taken place simultaneously.EFE-EPA

