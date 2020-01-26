India's Military Marching Contingent marches on Rajpath during the 71st Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Jan.26, 2020. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

A tableau of the Indian state of Goa rolls past Rajpath during the 71st Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Jan.26, 2020. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

An Indian soldier belonging to the 'ASC Tornadoes' daredevil bike team performs during the 71st Republic Day celebrations in Bangalore, India, Jan.26, 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

With Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro watching on as the chief guest, India celebrated its 71st republic day with a grand parade of its military prowess and cultural heritage on Sunday, a day after the two countries signed 15 accords to forge closer ties.

As a bright sun lit up the capital city on a cold morning, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Brazilian president watched the spectacle on the Rajpath boulevard in New Delhi, where the country’s Who’s Who had assembled for the 90-minute procession. EFE-EPA