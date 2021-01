Police escort as the Covid-19 vaccine from Serum Institute of India is transported from the cargo airport in a refrigerated truck in New Delhi, India, 12 January 2021. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

India on Tuesday dispatched the first batch of Covishield vaccine to distribution centers across the country ahead of the vaccination drive set to kick off during the weekend in the world's second most populous country.

The Covid-19 vaccine has been developed by the United Kingdom's Oxford University and British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, and will be administered to the people from Saturday onwards.EFE-EPA

igr/sc