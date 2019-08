A National Register of Citizens (NRC) office worker arranges documents ahead of the release of the final draft of NRC in Guwahati, Assam, India, Aug. 29, 2019 (issued on 30 August 2019). EPA-EFE/STR

Officials rest at National Register of Citizens (NRC) office, ahead of the pubication of the final NRC list in Guwahati, Assam, India, Aug. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Nearly two million inhabitants were excluded from the National Register of Citizens of the state of Assam, in northeast India, on Saturday after more than a year of challenges in the process that seeks to identify the Indian citizens in the region and leave out illegal immigrants.

Out of the over four million citizens awaiting inclusion in the NRC, a total of 1,906,657 were left out of the final version of the list, NRC Assam coordinator Prateek Hajela said at a press conference. EFE-EPA