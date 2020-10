Ethiopian Airlines aircraft prepares to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport during the coronavirus pandemic situation in Mumbai, India, 09 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India announced Thursday a gradual relaxation for foreigners entering the country, authorizing visas for non-tourists after more than seven months due to the Covid-19 crisis, amid a steady decline in fresh infections in the country.

"The government has decided to make a graded relaxation in visa and travel restrictions for more categories of foreign nationals and Indian nationals who wish to enter or leave India," the Union Home Ministry said in an executive order.EFE-EPA

igr/sc