India had by Tuesday evacuated nearly a million people along its eastern coast ahead of the arrival of cyclone Yaas, a day before the powerful storm is predicted to make landfall by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while neighboring Bangladesh remains on high alert.
"Right now the evacuation process is in full swing, according to the latest report we have evacuated 200,00 people," Kamal Lochan Mishra, the executive director of the disaster management authority in the coastal state of Odisha, told EFE. EFE
