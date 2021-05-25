Villagers listen to the evacuation announcement made by National Disaster Response Force members(not pictured) before Cyclone Yaas makes landfall, in the village of Gangarampur, south of Kolkata near the Bay of Bengal, India, 25 May 2021. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

National Disaster Response Force members request villagers to evacuate the area before Cyclone Yaas makes landfall, in the village of Gangarampur, south of Kolkata near the Bay of Bengal, India, 25 May 2021. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

National Disaster Response Force members request villagers to evacuate the area before Cyclone Yaas makes landfall, in the village of Gangarampur, south of Kolkata near the Bay of Bengal, India, 25 May 2021. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

People evacuate the village of Gangarampur upon authorities' request before Cyclone Yaas makes landfall, south of Kolkata near the Bay of Bengal, India, 25 May 2021. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

India had by Tuesday evacuated nearly a million people along its eastern coast ahead of the arrival of cyclone Yaas, a day before the powerful storm is predicted to make landfall by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while neighboring Bangladesh remains on high alert.

"Right now the evacuation process is in full swing, according to the latest report we have evacuated 200,00 people," Kamal Lochan Mishra, the executive director of the disaster management authority in the coastal state of Odisha, told EFE. EFE

am-daa/ia